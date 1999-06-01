Trade Shows

Mark your calendar.

June 1, 1999 2 min read

MEMPHIS GIFT AND JEWELRY SHOW

August 7-10, Memphis-Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Contact Gerry Patterson, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (800) 541-8171.

HEALTH AND FITNESS BUSINESS EXPO & CONFERENCE

August 12-15, Colorado Convention Center, Denver. Contact Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-6216.

OUTDOOR RETAILER SUMMER MARKET

August 12-15, The Salt Palace Convention Center, Salt Lake City. New spring/summer lines of gear, apparel, and accessories for specialty outdoor retailers. Contact Outdoor Retailer, c/o Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-8155.

NEW YORK INTERNATIONAL GIFT FAIR

August 14-19, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Leslie Nathan Street, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3200.

HP WORLD '99

August 15-20, Moscone Center, San Francisco. More than 8,000 computer users, Hewlett-Packard-related vendors, and Hewlett-Packard partners and personnel. Contact Interex, 1192 Borregas Ave., Sunnyvale, CA 94089, (800) 468-3739.

WESTERN FOODSERVICE & HOSPITALITY EXPOSITION

August 21-23, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Joey Quesada, California Restaurant Association, 3435 Wilshire Blvd., #2230, Los Angeles, CA 90010, (800) 209-0700.

MIDWEST GROCERS AND CONVENIENCE TRADE SHOW

August 24-25, Indiana Convention Center, Indianapolis. Contact Glenn Shake, 1147 S. White River Pkwy., E. Dr., Indianapolis, IN 46225, (317) 635-9606.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

August 28-29, Los Angeles Convention Center. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

BOSTON GIFT SHOW

August 28-September 1, Bayside Exposition Center, Boston. Contact Brigett Lummel, George Little Management, 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3312.

WOMEN'S BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER--Entrepreneurial Women's Conference

September 8, Navy Pier, Chicago. To help women in the development of their businesses and to provide them with networking opportunities. Contact Laurie Blodgett, Chris Ruys Communications Inc., 645 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60611, (312) 337-7746.

SPECIALTY COFFE & BEVERAGE RETAILERS' EXPO

September 11-13, Concourse Exhibition Center, San Francisco. Contact Jan Gibson, North American Specialty Coffee and Retailers' Expo, 400 S.E. Grand Ave., Portland, OR 97214, (800) 548-0551.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

September 18-19, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

MAP AND TRAVEL PRODUCTS TRADE SHOW

September 24-27, Ottawa Congress Centre. Contact Linda Meckel, International Map & Trade Association, P.O. Box 1789, Kankakee, IL, 60901, (815) 939-4627.