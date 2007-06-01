Bite Into an iPhone

Apple's foray into cell phones could make you drool.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

"Of all the technologies I've seen in the past three years, this one has evoked the most technolust," says Tim Bajarin, president of Creative Strategies and longtime technology strategist. Say hello to the iPhone from Apple Inc.

So what makes the iPhone such a lust-worthy gadget, and why should you care? "The major advancement is a brand-new approach to how I access information, how I manage it and how I view it," says Bajarin. "The iPhone delivers Apple's typical user interface with elegance."

The iPhone has virtual buttons, and users navigate with their fingers instead of a stylus. There is, however, a learning curve. For example, to zoom out of a web page, you pinch your fingers together as you're making contact with the screen.

The iPhone is everything an entrepreneur could hope for. It's Wi-Fi-enabled and has a full web browser, integrated e-mail, a clean SMS application with predictive qwerty keyboard, simple conferencing and a very Apple approach to voice mail: Apple and Cingular (iPhone's exclusive carrier) created random voicemail access, which allows you to view a list of voice mails and touch the message you want to hear.

Want one? Hold on. For the launch, Apple won't support third-party applications. Bajarin says this could be a deal-breaker for businesses that depend on specific applications. However, he notes that Apple has not said it won't open the phone up to third-party apps in the future, and web-based workarounds may be available.

Note: Apple would not comment for this story.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

How to Start a Consulting Business: Get Ready to Launch

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Telltale Signs That You Shouldn't Be Raising Venture Capital