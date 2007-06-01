My Queue

The Bright Side

Small businesses show more signs of optimism.
This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Entrepreneurs need shades these days because the future looks so bright. The year's first quarter combined healthy hiring growth with moderate salary increases to produce a rosy prospect for 2007, according to the SurePayroll Scorecard hiring index for March. "It's very meaningful," says Michael Alter, president of the payroll service company, which creates the index using data from approximately 18,000 small-business customers. "The small-business economy is clearly doing well."

SurePayroll's March hiring index hit 10,558, up 0.45 percent from February and up 1.11 percent from the end of 2006. This suggests a strong year for small-business job growth, Alter says.

Salaries continued a 19-month upward trend, as the index rose to 1,034 in March. But the increase was just 0.2 percent, reaching an average annual salary of $31,971. "People are hiring, and they're not paying that much more," says Alter. "That's pretty good."

Another positive sign was a slight decline in the rate of contractor use, "which means small businesses are more confident in the economy and willing to take on the burden of employees," Alter says.

SurePayroll's survey of its customers found that a strong majority were optimistic about the small-business economy but were beginning to experience a labor shortage, with twice as many reporting they were paying more for employees in March 2007 than in March 2006. They remained concerned about issues such as the rising cost of health insurance. But generally, the first quarter represents a big turnaround. "We were very pessimistic about the small-business economy a quarter ago," Alter says. "I've swung 180 degrees based on the data from our customers."

