Better Than Ever

This brewery's online venture soured, so its owners poured energy into their brick-and-mortar.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Craft beer-maker Brooklyn Brewery had 11 years under its belt when the team decided to take the plunge into e-commerce. It was 1999, and the thought of selling craft beers online was, well, intoxicating.

Co-founders Steve Hindy, 58, and Tom Potter, 51, (who has since left the company) went to friends and family for capital, raising more than $1 million. But within months, they knew the site wasn't going to be profitable, so they had to throw in the towel.

The experience put a financial and emotional strain on the company. "When we folded," says Hindy, "[we sighed] and said, 'Let's get back to selling beer.'" Fortunately, the brewery's distribution infrastructure had significant offline value. Four years after closing the website, the company sold its distribution assets for a cool $11 million. This year, the brewery expects to sell more than $14 million worth of beer. Hindy says the important thing is to admit your mistakes and learn from them.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

8 Mistakes to Avoid When Naming Your Business

Starting a Business

How This Entrepreneur Scaled His Business With Purpose

Starting a Business

3 Lessons Twitch Founder Justin Kan Is Using to Disrupt the Legal Industry