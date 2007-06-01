Play It Safe

Look after employees' off-the-job health, too.
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

It pays to care about what your employees do away from work, because keeping them safe and healthy off the job can affect productivity on the job--and help you manage insurance and other costs.

For employers, the cost of off-the-job injuries is greater than workplace injuries, says Elizabeth Wilson of the National Safety Council. Companies responding to a 2004 NSC survey said that in addition to safety programs, they offer health-promotion programs to employees and their families. The top-ranked programs, based on their potential to improve worker safety and health off the job, were fitness training, stress management and health education.

This month is National Safety Month--a perfect time to focus on safety and health both on and off the job. "At the beginning of summer, you see a spike in injuries," says Wilson. The NSC provides posters, safety risk and tip sheets, and injury prevention information for on- and off-the-job safety programs. Visit www.nsc.org or check with your insurance company for more information.

 

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

