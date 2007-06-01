Play It Safe

Look after employees' off-the-job health, too.

June 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

It pays to care about what your employees do away from work, because keeping them safe and healthy off the job can affect productivity on the job--and help you manage insurance and other costs.

For employers, the cost of off-the-job injuries is greater than workplace injuries, says Elizabeth Wilson of the National Safety Council. Companies responding to a 2004 NSC survey said that in addition to safety programs, they offer health-promotion programs to employees and their families. The top-ranked programs, based on their potential to improve worker safety and health off the job, were fitness training, stress management and health education.

This month is National Safety Month--a perfect time to focus on safety and health both on and off the job. "At the beginning of summer, you see a spike in injuries," says Wilson. The NSC provides posters, safety risk and tip sheets, and injury prevention information for on- and off-the-job safety programs. Visit www.nsc.org or check with your insurance company for more information.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.