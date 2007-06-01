My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Money in the Bank

Possible changes coming in small business checking accounts.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Tired of getting a better return on the money under your mattress than the cash in your business checking account? The long wait for interest might be over if a bill introduced by Nydia Velázquez, chairwoman of the House Small Business Committee, finds its legs.

Currently, small businesses are prohibited from earning interest on their checking accounts, which puts them at a financial disadvantage. "Big businesses can afford cash management systems and expertise to effectively get interest rates on checking," says Giovanni Coratolo, director of small-business policy for the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. "Small businesses don't have the overhead or dedicated expertise to do it, and when they [use] sweep accounts and things like that, it becomes very costly. So it's really a fairness issue."

On the downside, Coratolo adds, the best banks may raise prices on certain small-business products and services to offset the added cost of interest if the bill passes. "The irony of it is, this would be morth more if interest rates went up, which small businesses would not want to see happen," he says. But certainly, he notes, for entrepreneurs who need to keep a substantial amount in their checking accounts, any return--however small--could mean a lot to their bottom line.

The bill, known as The Business Checking Fairness Act of 2007, has been introduced in some form or another several times over the past few years, but with a new Congress in session, it may have a better change of passing. "We assume it will turn out will," says Coratolo. "But we'll have to wait and see."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.