My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Between Friends

Investing in a pal's business doesn't have to compromise your friendship--or your bank account.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Even the pros get burned mixing money with friendship. The head of a San Jose, California, venture capital firm says he lost $25,000, not to mention a 10-year friendship, after taking a stake in his friend's startup jewelry store three years ago. The problem, he says, was that nothing was in writing. "Because he was my friend, I didn't feel comfortable going through all the paperwork," says Scott Axelrod, 42 (whose name has been changed here to protect his privacy). "I didn't want to push it."

According to experts, investing in a friend or relative's business is one of the riskiest investment moves. "It's hard to take the emotion out of it," says Sam Sezak, senior associate at New Vantage Group, a venture fund management firm. But with proper planning and the right execution, it's possible to ease risks, make a healthy profit and keep your friendship intact. The key is to approach the investment as purely business.

1. Know your role. "Investors need to be clear about their motivations," says Axelrod, who admits he invested too hastily. Decide to take an active role in the business or take the back seat. Do you care how decisions are made? Do you wish to have a say in the management or marketing of the business? Does it matter how the money gets re-invested? Axelrod, who provided close to a third of the jewelry store's initial funding, began to doubt his involvement when the friend used his $100,000 to purchase a new car. "He was not spending according to the plan we had," says Axelrod. But, then again, Axelrod's role was never clearly defined.

2. Do your due diligence. Review the friend's business plan and examine the market size, competition and exit strategy. For more insight, reach out to other friends or business contacts who work in that same market. What do they see as barriers to entry? What do they struggle with? What are the opportunities? The resource centers at local libraries may also offer helpful market reports.

Next, review the business's financial model. For this, you may need to call colleagues in that industry or contact a SCORE counselor for advice.

Finally, find out who will manage the business. The friend might have great ideas but may not have the decision-making skills to run the company efficiently. "It could be a good friend, but if you don't trust him worth a dime, that could be the deal-killer right there," says Sezak.

3. Look at the number of investors. The more people jumping in on the investment, the better. It's a good sign if several people, not just you and your friend, believe the business will thrive. Bank loans are also a solid indicator. Most important, make sure the friend is digging into his pockets for at least 10 percent or 20 percent of the investment. "That's the only real test of whether it's a reasonable deal--if they're writing their own check," says Phil Gross, an angel investor.

4. Set the terms. Once the decision has been made to invest, put it in writing. To avoid tension, Gross recommends having a third party--preferably another investor who's not a friend--draft the terms and play mediator. Have a lawyer take a look at the deal as well. The National Venture Capital Association offers free samples of legal documents, such as term sheets and investor rights agreements.

Braving the formalities involved in investing in a business isn't always easy for friends--but it ensures that the friendship will endure, even as businesses come and go.

Farnoosh Torabi is a correspondent for TheStreet.com TV.

More from Entrepreneur

Amina AlTai teaches entrepreneurs and intrapreneurs how to balance a thriving career, body and mind.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.