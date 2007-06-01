All That Glitters

Transforming promotional tees from drab to fab is this company's specialty.

June 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If it's free, there's sure to be hype--but even the promotional products industry could use some pizzazz lately. Enter Andrew and Lee Sequeira, 41 and 44, respectively. Owners of an online spa and beauty boutique, this husband-and-wife team couldn't resist acquiring Sparkle Plenty Designs Inc., which specializes in Swarovski crystal-embellished T-shirts, in January 2006. Adding just enough "bling" helped them give an upscale look to the promotional tee industry.

By showing off their customized crystal designs at trade shows nationwide and launching a website, the Sequeiras' Philadelphia business has attracted a wide variety of clients, including the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, NASA and The Ritz-Carlton. "An image in crystal is stunning," says Andrew, who sizes up 2007 sales at about $525,000. "It's allowing us to go to a higher plane with the things we're doing." Whatever the design, this company is sure to make any business sparkle.