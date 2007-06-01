Easy Street
This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
Congratulations! You've determined that your product can be sold abroad. But how do you find the best country in which to do business?
Start with the World Bank Group's Doing Business 2007: How to Reform, which ranks 175 nations based on the ease of doing business in each. The index averages the percentile rankings of 10 equally weighted topics:
- Starting a business
- Dealing with licenses
- Employing workers
- Registering property
- Getting credit
- Protecting investors
- Paying taxes
- Trading across borders
- Enforcing contracts
- Closing a business
Accordingly, the top 10 foreign countries for ease of doing business are:
- Singapore
- New Zealand
- Canada
- Hong Kong
- United Kingdom
- Denmark
- Australia
- Norway
- Ireland
- Japan
For more information, visit www.doingbusiness.org/economyrankings. Click on the column headers to sort the data by topic.Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.