Easy Street

Some countries are easier to deal with than others.
This story appears in the June 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Congratulations! You've determined that your product can be sold abroad. But how do you find the best country in which to do business?

Start with the World Bank Group's Doing Business 2007: How to Reform, which ranks 175 nations based on the ease of doing business in each. The index averages the percentile rankings of 10 equally weighted topics:

  • Starting a business
  • Dealing with licenses
  • Employing workers
  • Registering property
  • Getting credit
  • Protecting investors
  • Paying taxes
  • Trading across borders
  • Enforcing contracts
  • Closing a business

Accordingly, the top 10 foreign countries for ease of doing business are:

  1. Singapore
  2. New Zealand
  3. Canada
  4. Hong Kong
  5. United Kingdom
  6. Denmark
  7. Australia
  8. Norway
  9. Ireland
  10. Japan

For more information, visit www.doingbusiness.org/economyrankings. Click on the column headers to sort the data by topic.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

