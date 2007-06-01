Easy Street

Some countries are easier to deal with than others.

Congratulations! You've determined that your product can be sold abroad. But how do you find the best country in which to do business?

Start with the World Bank Group's Doing Business 2007: How to Reform, which ranks 175 nations based on the ease of doing business in each. The index averages the percentile rankings of 10 equally weighted topics:

Starting a business

Dealing with licenses

Employing workers

Registering property

Getting credit

Protecting investors

Paying taxes

Trading across borders

Enforcing contracts

Closing a business

Accordingly, the top 10 foreign countries for ease of doing business are:

Singapore New Zealand Canada Hong Kong United Kingdom Denmark Australia Norway Ireland Japan

For more information, visit www.doingbusiness.org/economyrankings. Click on the column headers to sort the data by topic.