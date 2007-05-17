Growth Strategies

5 States Resuscitating Health Care

It's no secret small businesses account for many of the nation's uninsured. These 5 states are working on a cure.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read

Rising health-care costs are enough to make any entrepreneur sick. A 2004 survey conducted by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services showed that only 32 percent of companies with less than 10 employees offer health insurance, compared to 96 percent of businesses with 50 or more employees. Fortunately, while the federal government twiddles its collective thumbs, legislators throughout the nation are attempting to make health insurance affordable.

From California to New Hampshire and in between, many states are in the process of adopting universal or near-universal health insurance. Whether this will prove to be a real commitment remains to be seen, but at least nearly every state is talking about helping entrepreneurs and their employees. While many states are waging praiseworthy battles, here are five standout states that seem to be particularly good allies of beleaguered business owners.

Massachusetts
Massachusetts is the first state to require all residents to have health insurance coverage, just as it's a law to have auto insurance in many states. The law goes into effect on July 1. It remains to be seen whether entrepreneurs will be cheering or swearing by the end of the year. But the state has generally received praise for creating the Commonwealth Care Health Insurance Connector, which offers affordable plans on a pre-tax basis. It's aimed at low-income individuals, as well as the self-employed, part-time workers, contractors, self-employed entrepreneurs and small-business owners with 50 or fewer employees.

Oregon
Oregon's senators are considering S.B. 329, which would create the Oregon Health Fund, a group that would leverage lower rates and share health-care costs. Residents who join the pool would receive the Oregon Health Card and receive benefits through a provider of their choice. The Beaver State plan seems to have teeth. It would offer universal health care to all residents and would focus on preventing illness, which ultimately saves everyone money. The plan would dangle incentives for healthier living, like increasing reimbursement rates to physicians who help their patients stop smoking, lose weight, and quit drugs and alcohol.

The model for this program comes from the Fred Meyer Company, founded in Oregon, which self-insures and focuses on early health care for 65,000 employees. The company's annual inflation on the health insurance program is 5 percent, compared to a national average of 12 to 18 percent.

Tennessee
Gov. Phil Bredesen has led the charge with his Cover Tennessee health insurance plan, which provides guaranteed, affordable, basic health-care coverage for employees of Tennessee's small businesses. The plan focuses on preventative and primary care and has shared a premium. The cost is divided equally among the employer, the state and the employee. Since starting in April 2007, 12,000 businesses have pre-qualified.

Wisconsin
Wisconsin has received a lot of attention in recent years for attempting to provide cheaper health care to its residents. But none of the efforts were considered a phenomenal success, which may be why there are now three universal coverage plans making their way through the state legislature.

In the meantime, health care co-ops are catching on. Participating businesses join a group that purchases health insurance, giving the organization more buying clout than an individual business. Since the law was finessed in 2006, only a couple co-ops have emerged--a statewide group for farmers and a business co-op in Milwaukee that has the potential to cover 240 entrepreneurs, as well as their employees and families. But other small co-ops are on the horizon.

Pennsylvania
In January, Gov. Ed Rendell announced his sweeping health-care reform plan, Prescription for Pennsylvania, which addresses quality initiatives, access and costs. It includes Cover All Pennsylvanians, a program that would offer access to affordable basic health coverage to small businesses without insurance, as well as the uninsured, through the private insurance market. For instance, businesses with fewer than 50 employees would pay $130 a month per employee for coverage. The employee would pay $10 to $70 a month, depending on their income. Businesses that don't offer their employees coverage would pay an assessment used to cover the cost of the program.

The entire reform plan was introduced in the House of Representatives as H.B. 700, but now is being broken out into parts for consideration. Rendell is pushing the House to consider legislation encompassing CAP as soon as possible, although it may not be introduced until the House reconvenes after the summer break.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

5 Real Estate Opportunities for Entrepreneurs in 2020

Growth Strategies

5 Signs That You've Set Yourself Up for Failure

Growth Strategies

Is It Burnout or Boredom? The Answer Matters.