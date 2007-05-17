My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Should You Care About the Bees?

Though it may not be affecting your business just yet, the mysterious Colony Collapse Disorder has some entrepreneurs concerned.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Honey bees are big business. They're worth about $15 billion in the United States and are responsible for pollinating more than 90 varieties of fruits and vegetables worldwide, especially almonds, apples and blueberries, according to Congressional testimony. But an ailment is threatening their existence, and researchers haven't determined the exact cause. There are plenty of theories, ranging from mite infestations, exposure to chemical pesticides, poor nutrition, bad weather, or perhaps a combination of factors.

It's a domino effect: Once a beekeeper experiences significant losses, farmers who use their pollination services will most likely pick up the extra cost, which could be passed on to the consumer. Third-generation almond grower Paul Wenger of Modesto, California-based Wenger Ranch says he used to pay about $35 to $40 for a hive to pollinate his almonds. But today, he says hives cost anywhere from $120 to $150, forcing him to cut back on the number of hives he uses per acre, risking a weaker bloom.

The mysterious syndrome has been named Colony Collapse Disorder, since some beekeepers across the country reported losing almost half their bee population following this winter. Though sudden bee die-offs have occurred before, beekeepers say they've never seen anything like this year's plummeting number of hives. "There have always been winter losses," says Gene Brandi, owner of Gene Brandi Apiaries in Los Banos, California, who lost 40 percent of his bees this year. "In the 1970s, winter losses used to be around 5 percent or even less. But now it's gotten to the point where if you can keep losses below 20 percent, you're doing good."

What does that mean for his business? Brandi says he took a $100,000 hit from his colony losses. Beekeeper David Hackenberg, of Hackenberg Apiaries in Pennsylvania, reported losing $400,000 in revenue this year.

The numbers speak for themselves, but is the media blowing Colony Collapse Disorder out of proportion? Several business owners say they aren't panicking yet, but are keeping the issue on their radar. Toni Chiappetta, owner of Sweetie Pies, a Napa, California bakery, uses honey in her Oak Cakes. Right now, she pays $140 for five gallons of honey. If honey prices increase, she doesn't see any alternative. "I don't have any other choice," she says. "The Oak Cake uses honey and yogurt, and it's extremely popular. If prices do go up, I might have to buy honey in smaller quantities." As for other fruits, such as blueberries, used in her creations, Chiappetta says she couldn't live without them in the summer.

Others don't think the bee syndrome will affect their business at all. Guillermo Payet, president of Local Harvest, a cooperative of farmers offering various honey-related products, says he thinks the problem is being exaggerated. "People are freaking out too much," he says. "Things like this have happened before. I don't think we really risk bees going extinct." Monica Schenk, of Monica's Pies in Naples, New York, says she hasn't been affected yet and doesn't anticipate any changes in the near future.

Bruce Boynton, CEO of the National Honey Board, agrees that consumers shouldn't be too worried about the price of honey increasing just yet. "We haven't seen an extreme change in prices, and that's largely due to the fact that in the U.S., more than half the honey consumed is imported from China and Argentina," he says. "It's a world-supply situation, not only affected by things like CCD, but weather conditions and the world market."

But some entrepreneurs are a bit more concerned. Frantz Walker, president of Baltimore-based Really Raw Honey, which packs honey directly from hives, says he's worried about the future of his company and is planning ahead. "I'm going to use as much of my budget to buy as much honey as I can get this fall, because we don't know what's going to happen next year," he says.

While researchers look for answers, beekeepers and business owners who rely on their services will have to wait and see what this fall will bring. But if Colony Collapse Disorder combines with poor weather conditions, like drought, next year's winter losses could find more beekeepers out of work and some businesses scrambling.

More from Entrepreneur

Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

3 Tips to Turn Tough Conversations Into Profitable Ones

Growth Strategies

3 Ways the 'Crystal,' Not Just the 'Glass,' Ceiling Blocks Your Growth

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It