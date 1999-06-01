Battle of the sexes and the shape of things to come.

Do men and women respond similarly to sales pitches? In this month's roundup of new books, the battle of the sexes takes on a whole new meaning:

In GenderSell: Selling to the Opposite Sex (Simon & Schuster, $24), authors Judith Tingley and Lee Robert explain how to finesse sales strategies to suit your clients' genders. The authors argue that since men want to "win" conversations and women want to be understood, sales techniques need to be adapted accordingly.

Speaking of idiosyncrasies, the brothers Gardner are back, brandishing their own particular blend of financial wisdom and humor in The Motley Fool's Rule Breakers, Rule Makers: The Foolish Guide to Picking Stocks (Simon & Schuster, $25). This is a much easier read than many other money management books on the shelf.

Heard On The Street

The shape of things to come: Famous trend-tracker Faith Popcorn is branching off with her own furniture line through licensing agreements with both The Barcalounger Company and Hooker Furniture Corp. Expected to hit stores next year, Popcorn's creations reflect (of course) trends she's been monitoring--from multitasking to cocooning. As an example of the former, think of chairs equipped with computer outlets, storage pockets that hold everything from cell phones to baby bottles--even a vent for aromotherapy scents. Sitting has never been so pretty.