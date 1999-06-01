Heads Up!

For some ads, it's no guts, no glory.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the June 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Garey Mann II of Slidell, Louisiana, submitted the ad shown to the right, asking, "How can I improve my advertising layout?" My answer? The layout, per se, is not the problem; it's the message in the layout that needs more oomph.

Mann is promoting Discovery Earthcare, his emporium of natural and recycled products, but his ad doesn't transmit that message in an arresting way. My idea is to find a truly unusual item on his shelves to hoist up to the headline and arouse immediate curiosity and interest. Hence, the unexpected offering you see in the "after" ad headline. It's explained by a subhead that then transitions the reader into the rest of the ad.

Some may blanch at the reference to "dung" in the headline. But it accomplishes what most headlines fail to do: It offers a lapel-yanking element of surprise. This often makes the difference between successful ads and failures. Mann might even consider putting a blowup of the ad in his mall-shop window to attract passersby.

What should you take away from this example? Create the unexpected--even if makes you a little nervous. Remember the words of the famous advertising guru, Jay Chiat: "If your palms don't sweat a little, you haven't produced breakthrough advertising."

Before:

Resist the temptation to use your store name as the headline. Zzzzzz.

1. A headline that includes a benefit would be better than this flat explanation.

2. The bullets work well here, making it a quick read for prospects.







After:

This new headline hits the reader between the eyes.

1. Always think: "What will surprise them?"

2. Use a subhead to explain and then transition readers into the rest of the ad.





Jerry Fisher is an advertising copywriter, consultant and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising ($39.95), available by calling (800) 247-6553. To submit your materials for a makeover in this column, send them to "Ad Workshop," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, or e-mail Jerry at Jerry228@aol.com

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.