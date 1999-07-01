The latest & greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

What good is a cordless phone if you have to stand right next to the base unit to have a static-free conversation? Using the newly allocated 2.4 GHz band and a dual antenna system, the Panasonic KX-TGM240 GigaRange offers up to eight times the range of 900 MHz phones without the echo and delays usually associated with digital cordless phones. This model also has a full-duplex speakerphone built into the base, as well as an all-digital answering system that can record 16 minutes of messages. The phone's handset has a fully lighted keypad, a jack for an optional hands-free headset, and a Nickel Metal Hydride battery with a 14-day standby life and six hours of talk time.

KX-TGM240 GigaRange

Panasonic

(800) 211-7262

Street Price: $350

Sticker Shock

Running an efficient business requires organization. And organization requires labels, plenty of labels. That's why Kroy has introduced the K2000-PC label printer. Using the included labeling software, you can create and edit an endless assortment of labels and bar codes perfect for inventory tracking or equipment control.

At 1.8 pounds, the product can print labels on a variety of specialized stickers available from the company, including general purpose, industrial strength, tamper resistant and even polyolefin shrink tubing, which can be used to label wires and pipes. It requires a PC that runs Windows 95 or NT with 1MB hard-drive space and an open com port.

K2000-PC

Kroy

(800) 733-5769

Street Price: $199

Card Shark

Franklin's Rex PRO PC Card Organizer, the size of a credit card, is a road warrior's dream come true. Simply plug the device into a laptop's PC card slot and Rex PRO will download, synchronize and hold up to 6,000 records from a wide array of personal information management (PIM) software, including Microsoft Outlook 98, Symantec ACT! and Sidekick 98. Information can also be added to memory with Rex PRO's Superkey Light Data Entry System, an intuitive user interface that employs context-sensitive menus and a single-button edit key. Includes PIM synchronization software, a REX serial docking station (for desktop PCs) and a leather carrying case.

Rex PRO PC Card Organizer

Franklin Electronic Publishers

(888) 739-6400