The Floppy Evolution

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of Entrepreneur.

It seems floppy disks are slowly going the way of audio cassettes, as high-capacity data drives and CD-RWs take over the data-storage market. The Maxell SuperDisk Drive is here to make the transition a little more flexible. The SuperDisk Drive can read and write your regular 720KB and 1.44MB floppy disks as well as the newer 120MB-capacity SuperDisks. The Maxell package includes compression software that extends space to 240MB per SuperDisk. Simple parallel-port installation with your PC desktop system and the familiar floppy style make the step up to more storage an easy one.

Super Disk Drive

  • Maxell Corp.
  • (800) 533-2836
  • Street Price: $150

Porta-Power

The newest notebook computers are starting to truly live up to the concept of portability. Case in point: Weighing in at 3 pounds and measuring about one inch high, the Actius A100 UltraLite PC from Sharp Electronics is a lot easier on the arm than most laptops. And performance isn't sacrificed. The Actius A100 comes with an 11.3-inch Active Matrix TFT display, a 233 MHz Pentium MMX processor, 64MB RAM, a 3.2GB hard drive and a keyboard scaled to 89 percent of full size. An included lithium-ion battery gives you up to 2.5 hours of computing time. And those of you conducting business presentations will be glad to know the A100 is equipped with an external monitor port.

Actius A100 UltraLite PC

  • Sharp Electronics
  • (800) BE-SHARP
  • Street Price: $2,799

Change Your Spots

Rather than put a tiger in your tank, you can now have a leopard in your laptop. By Shark Multimedia, the Leopard Pocket USB 56K Modem is the latest in 56K modems, designed for Universal Serial Bus- and Windows 98-equipped notebook and desktop computers. Its small size and low cost make it ideal for the road--especially if you don't want to haul around a standard clunky external modem or pay the higher price for a PCMCIA card modem. Requiring at least a Pentium 200 MHz processor and 16MB RAM, the Leopard is packed with capabilities like voice messaging, automatic paging, voice mail and fax-on-demand. A five-year limited warranty is included.

Leopard Pocket USB 56K Modem

  • Shark Multimedia Inc.
  • (800) 800-3321
  • Street Price: $79.95

