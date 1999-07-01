Command Performance

Ask prospects to take action, and guess what? They just might.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Among the forehead-whacking fundamentals we often need to remind ourselves of in creating good advertising is this: Always use the imperative voice instead of the declarative in leading off any promotion.

For example, if you happen to sell fishing lures, instead of declaring "Jitterbugs for sale," command the reader to "Catch 'em with our Jitterbugs." Why? Because we consumers are notoriously inert and impassive when it comes to advertising, and therefore we often won't do squat unless asked.

That's my message to Sandy Fifer of Loveland, Colorado, who wrote recently. Fifer recently opened a self-service dog wash and dog-bone bakery and is looking to start her advertising efforts off right. She hasn't really faltered on her first brochure effort even though she writes, "I did what you recommended not to do--putting [our] company name on the front." However, the name she's chosen is such a cute, catchy one--Doggie Dips & Chips--that it's an exception to my rule. (For the record, a clever, memorable name is always an asset in advertising.) Still, she needs to ask the prospect to take action. That's the purpose of my new rhyming headline, which dovetails with the company name.

What should you take away from this? Just as you should never fail to say thank you for an order, never fail to ask for that order in the first place.

Before:

The over should create an anticipation - a desire to turn the page and learn more.

1. Think of your brochure as a master of ceremonies: Give it an introductory role.

2. This cute store anme deserves to be on the cover, but it needs salesmanship to accompany it.







After:

Is your logo self-explanatory? If not, make the cover headline explaine it, as this one now does.

1. The new headline rhymingly commands the reader to take action.

2. If you use a logo on the cover, couple it with a headline that reads into or complements it.





Jerry Fisher is an advertising copywriter, consultant and author of Creating Successful Small Business Advertising ($39.95), available by calling (800)?47-6553. If you'd like Jerry to consider your materials for a makeover in this column, send them to "Ad Workshop," Entrepreneur, 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, or e-mail him at Jerry228@aol.com

Contact Source

Doggie Dips & Chips, 265C E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538

More from Entrepreneur

Elizabeth's expertise can help you scale your business, build a personal brand and focus on being a value-driven CEO.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.