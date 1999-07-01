Mark your calendar.

July 1, 1999 4 min read

INTERBIKE INTERNATIONAL BICYCLE EXPO

September 10-13, Sands Expo and Convention Center, Las Vegas. Contact Cheri Cook, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (949) 376-6161.

ACTION SPORTS RETAILERS TRADE EXPO

September 15-17, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. For manufacturers of surf, skate, swim and snow products as well as urban streetwear. Contact Juli Schulz, Miller Freeman Inc., 310 Broadway, Laguna Beach, CA 92651, (800) 486-6508.

HAWAII MARKET TRADE SHOW

September 17-19, Blaisdell Center, Honolulu. Giftware, resortwear, boutique merchandise, jewelry and more. Contact Melody Martin, Douglas Trade Shows Management, P.O. Box 1247, Kaneohe, HI 96744, (800) 525-5275.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

September 18-19, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

DALLAS NATIONAL GIFT & HOME ACCESSORIES SHOW

September 25-28, Dallas Market Center. Giftware, decorative and personal accessories, ethnic, traditional and contemporary crafts, and juvenile products. Contact Lynn White, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3200.

L.A. MART FALL GIFT, DECORATIVE ACCESSORIES & FURNITURE MARKET

September 26-28, L.A. Mart, Los Angeles. Contact L.A. Mart, 1933 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90007, (800) LA-MART-4.

COMDEX/MIAMI '99

September 28-30, Miami Beach Convention Center, Miami Beach, Florida. Contact Amy Groden, Ziff Davis Events, 300 First Ave., Needham, MA 02494, (781) 433-1756.

COFFEE FEST SEATTLE

October 1-3, Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Seattle. Contact David Heilbrunn, Festivals Inc., P.O. Box 1158, Mercer Island, WA 98040, (206) 232-2982, ext. 13.

PET INDUSTRY CHRISTMAS TRADE SHOW

October 1-3, Rosemont Convention Center, Chicago. Contact H.H. Backer Associates Inc., 200 S. Michigan Ave., #840, Chicago, IL 60604, (312) 663-4040.

EX-TRACTS

October 1-4, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Aromatherapy, home fragrance and personal care products. Contact Aubin Wilson, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3200.

NEW YORK HOME TEXTILES SHOW

October 1-4, Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City. Contact Penny Sikalis, George Little Management Inc., 10 Bank St., White Plains, NY 10606, (914) 421-3200.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

October 23-24, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

INTERNATIONAL JUVENILE PRODUCTS SHOW

October 23-26, International Apparel Mart, Dallas. Contact Kathleen M. Baier, Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association Inc., 236 Rte. 38 W., #100, Moorestown, NJ 08057, (609) 231-8500.

ISSA ANNUAL CONVENTION

October 12-15, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Cleaning and maintenance products industry. Contact ISSA, 7373 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60646, (847) 982-0800.

NORTHEAST PIZZA SHOW

October 20-21, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pizza industry supply and service show. Contact Gerry Durnell, ProTech 137 E. Market St., New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 949-0909.

KIDSHOW '99

October 24-26, Dallas Market Center. New children's apparel, decorative, accessories and gift products. Contact Kathleen Baier, The Event Group Inc., 236 Route 38 West, #100, Moorestown, NJ 08057, (609) 231-8500.

THE MID-ATLANTIC FOOD, BEVERAGE & LODGING EXPO

October 27-28, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium. Contact Kitty Whittington, The Restaurant Association of Maryland Building, 7113 Ambassador Rd., Baltimore, MD 21244, (410) 298-0011.

NEPCON TEXAS '99

October 27-28, Dallas Convention Center, Dallas. Electronics manufacturing equipment and technology. Contact Reed Exhibition Companies, 383 Main Ave., Norwalk CT, (800) 467-5656.

PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL SPORTS CONFERENCE & EXPO

October 27-29, Aston Wailea Resort, Maui, Hawaii. Contact Janet Clark, TEAM Unlimited 1001 Bishop Street, Pauahi Tower, #880, Honolulu, HI 96813, (808) 521-4322.

ARIZONA WOMEN'S FAIR

October 30-31, Tucson Convention Center. Exhibitors include jewelry, hair and skin care, cellular and paging, child-care and more. Contact Kimberley Lawson, Wings Media, P.O. Box 57037, Tucson, AZ [FC: ZIP?] (520) 750-8384.

MID-SOUTH JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES FAIR

October 30-November 2, Memphis-Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Costume jewelry, apparel, boutique items and gourmet foods. Contact Gerry Patterson, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

INTERNATIONAL COSMETOLOGY EXPO

October 3-4, Minneapolis Convention Center. Business and technical salon professionals. Contact BBSI, 11811 N. Tatum Blvd., Suite 1085 Phoenix, AZ 85028, (602) 404-1800.