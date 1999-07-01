What's New

Business and franchise news
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »
  • One of the nation's leading coffee retailers, Diedrich Coffee Inc., recently signed a letter of intent to acquire Coffee People Inc., which franchises the 281-unit Gloria Jean's Gourmet Coffees franchise. Diedrich Coffee plans to retain the separate names of the brands and to expand both the Diedrich locations and the Gloria Jean's mall-based chain. As part of the deal, Diedrich Coffee will also acquire Coffee People and Coffee Plantation coffeehouses in Oregon and Arizona--giving the company a total of 363 outlets in 38 states, and making it the second-largest company in the specialty coffee market.
  • To assist the growing number of new home buyers who'd like their moving needs handled through their real estate company, Coldwell Banker recently established The Coldwell Banker Concierge program. The program provides tools designed to help consumers through each stage of their move and setup, making it less stressful--and happier clients means happier brokers. Much like hotel concierge services, the program helps consumers find whatever they need-- vendors, suppliers, contractors and so on--and even takes care of such tasks as appointment scheduling.
  • After 40 years of providing car rental service, Thrifty Inc. is expanding its business to include car sales. By year-end, Thrifty Car Sales will offer used cars at 40 locations nationwide. Thrifty is currently soliciting existing Thrifty Rental franchise owners, as well as seeking independent used car dealers interested in becoming franchisees of these sites, which will operate separately from the rental locations.

Contact Source

Diedrich Coffee Inc., (949) 260-6713, http://www.diedrich.com

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Cannabis Capital

Cannabis Capital

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

4 Ways Do-It-Yourself Entrepreneurs Can (and Should) Keep Things Simple

Starting a Business

Why This Entrepreneur Says Knowing Less Can Be Good for a New Business

Starting a Business

How to Make Money as a Musician