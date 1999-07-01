Test Drive

If you don't like your new 7-Eleven, return it.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Officially, it's called the "180-Day Termination and Refund Program," but The Southland Corp., franchisor of 7-Eleven convenience stores, likes to call it a "test drive." Since 1981, franchisees in every state but Ohio have been able to take the helm of a fully equipped store with the option of terminating the franchise agreement any time during the first 180 days--all that's required is 10 days advance notice. The franchisee then receives a refund of his or her current investment and fees, less any training expenses incurred by Southland.

It may sound like a temptingly easy way out, but the success rate of the program is a testament to its effectiveness. Of the 300 to 400 7-Eleven stores franchised each year, less than 5 percent take the termination option. The program is good for both the franchisor and franchisee, according to Margaret Chabris of Southland. "The purpose is to take some of the risk out of the franchise process," she explains. "And it helps the company ensure that people who decide to franchise a 7-Eleven store want to stay for the long term."

Chabris also believes 7-Eleven is uniquely suited to this kind of arrangement because Southland controls the land, building and equipment. "If a franchisee chooses to take the refund," says Chabris, "the company can take back the property, building and equipment, and re-franchise that location." Offering an offramp for franchisees may be the best thing since, well, Slurpees.

Contact Source

7-Eleven Inc., (800) 255-0711, http://www.7-eleven.com

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.