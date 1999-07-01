They Deliver Where?

Taking delivery to new heights
This story appears in the July 1999 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Ed Forster, founder and chair of the Pittsfield, New Hampshire-based Foodee's "A World of Pizza" franchise, doesn't worry much about late deliveries. After all, a helicopter flight from the ground to the Old Man of the Mountain, a natural stone formation in the shape of a man's face, only takes about 12 minutes. Situated at the top of Cannon Mountain in Fraconia Notch, New Hampshire, the Old Man is a local conservation landmark, and state volunteers meet there annually to maintain it.

In 1991, Forster got together with a friend who owned a helicopter service to deliver pizzas to the volunteers. Forster recalls, "We brought our ovens on trucks. We baked the pizzas in them, and the helicopter came in and picked up the food. Pepsi supported us, and it was a great day for everybody." A few days each year since then, Forster's company has been busy feeding the cold and hungry volunteers working on the Old Man. "It's become a tradition now," Forster adds. "The people up there look forward to it. We look forward to it, too."

Contact Source

Foodee's Franchise Inc., 26 S. Main St., Concord, NH 03301, (603) 435-6500

