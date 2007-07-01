My Queue

Phone It In

VoIP is stepping out of the office and hitting the road.
This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

VoIP converts are taking advantage of the ability to save on phone bills by using their VoIP service from hot spots when they're traveling for business or simply out of the office for a coffee break. Hot-spot aggregator Boingo has come out with a service plan to enable this growing trend. The $7.95-per-month Boingo Mobile plan is available for most Wi-Fi-equipped smartphones and Pocket PCs running Windows Mobile 5.0. It also works with the Belkin Wi-Fi phone for Skype. The normal unlimited Boingo Wi-Fi plan runs $21.95 per month, so Boingo Mobile is a more economical option for small-device users who don't need laptop access.

Uses aren't limited to VoIP applications. Device owners can take advantage of their built-in web browsers for downloads, e-mail, picture uploads and internet access over Wi-Fi. Global business travelers may get the most bang for their buck from the in-cluded access to Boingo hot spots in more than 60 countries ranging from Aruba to Sweden. Interested entrepreneurs can browse hot-spot locations and check device compatibility at boingo.com.

