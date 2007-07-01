My Queue

Super computer

Is number crunching crashing your computer?
This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Like Adam Smith said: If you want to improve productivity, give workers better machines--like Hewlett-Packard's Compaq dc5700. Powered by a 1.86GHz Intel Core 2 6300 with 4MB of L2 cache and 1GB RAM, the dc5700 crunches instructions 40 percent faster than prior CPUs--and uses 40 percent less power to do it. Remote manageability and security are built in, as are dual-display support and a graphics accelerator able to comfortably drive Vista's Aero Glass interface on, say, a 20-inch widescreen display. All in all, the dc5700 is a productive way to populate your company's desktops.

Hewlett-Packard
Compaq dc5700
hp.com
Price: Starts at $759

