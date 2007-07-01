My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Your Space

Harness the power of social networking sites.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Social networking is a bona fide sensation, and businesses are looking for ways to put the phenomenon to work. Ning is the latest venture from Marc Andreessen of Netscape fame. Ning offers a quick, easy, free way for users to create their own customized social networking sites. In about five minutes, we created a fully functional site with a forum, photo sharing, video sharing, a blog and all the interactive aspects you'd expect.

Behind the scenes, Ning users can view site statistics, network with other site creators and get into advanced customization options.

Entrepreneurs will want to check out the premium services that let you control ads ($19.95 per month), use your own domain ($4.95 per month) or purchase more storage and bandwidth. Ning's great advantages are its ease-of-use and clean, stylish output. It's a fast and free way to test out how social networking could work for your business.

More from Entrepreneur

Michael Peggs expertise in SEO, PPC and paid social advertising can help you step up your marketing and advertising game.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset