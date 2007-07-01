Your Space

Harness the power of social networking sites.

Social networking is a bona fide sensation, and businesses are looking for ways to put the phenomenon to work. Ning is the latest venture from Marc Andreessen of Netscape fame. Ning offers a quick, easy, free way for users to create their own customized social networking sites. In about five minutes, we created a fully functional site with a forum, photo sharing, video sharing, a blog and all the interactive aspects you'd expect.

Behind the scenes, Ning users can view site statistics, network with other site creators and get into advanced customization options.

Entrepreneurs will want to check out the premium services that let you control ads ($19.95 per month), use your own domain ($4.95 per month) or purchase more storage and bandwidth. Ning's great advantages are its ease-of-use and clean, stylish output. It's a fast and free way to test out how social networking could work for your business.