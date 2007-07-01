Watch This

Before you dish out your dollars for an HDTV, consider its dual purpose.

July 1, 2007 1 min read

As LCD TVs have grown in popularity and prices have plummeted, some tempting bargains have appeared. On some 32- and 37-inch LCD HDTVs, prices have slipped into the sub-$800 sweet spot, but they require some consideration before buying. The best way to justify the business expense is to make your HDTV double as a computer monitor. Look for a PC input that will make it useful in a home office or in a meeting room setting.

One to look into is the very affordable, 32-inch Vizio VX32L HDTV. At $599, it comes with a 1200:1 contrast ratio, 8 ms response time, two HDMI inputs and a PC input, all while supporting up to 1080i and 1366 x 768 WXGA. It's large enough to make an impressive computer monitor and still handle your TV and DVD needs. If you want a budget 37-inch, the Hannspree Xv-S HDTV, which has a 1000:1 contrast ratio and 8 ms response time, costs about $700. If you need an HDTV for high-end video and graphics applications, chances are you'll be looking at nearly double the price.