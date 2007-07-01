My Queue

Better Business

Here's how one insurance company takes corporate philanthropy to the next level.
This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

 Joseph Grochmal set out to do well while doing good, but he invented a whole new way to do both. Grochmal observed that most mature insurance agencies were stuck at an annual growth rate of less than 1 percent because people buy insurance based on price or convenience--there's nothing really exciting or different about any particular agency.

So Grochmal started North Canaan, Connecticut-based GoodWorks Insurance in 2005. "We created this idea of a charitable contract," he says. "We are making a commitment to give half our profits to charities." In fact, the contract is so well-documented and entrenched in Grochmal's company that he's applied for a business process patent to protect it.

Customers and investors alike have flocked to GoodWorks. Grochmal, 48, projects 2007 sales of $1.8 million and expects 10 percent annual organic growth in his business long-term. He says, "The more customers we have, the more good we can do."

