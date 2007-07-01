My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Eureka!

Precious natural resources make this fund a real find.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Natural resource funds include hard assets from precious metals to iron, steel, copper and a host of other industrial metals, as well as energy, agricultural and other stocks that are commodities.

Charl Malan is one of the investment professionals managing the Van Eck Global Hard Assets Fund (GHAAX), which has been around since 1994. In March, 58 percent of the fund's assets were invested in energy stocks, with 15 percent in industrial metals and 11.5 percent in precious metals.

The fund's average annual total return was more than 32 percent for the past three years ending March 31. Portfolio managers invest either in the commodity itself or in the commodity equity, which is the company that makes the product. "That's a critical differentiating factor, because at times in the cycle, the commodity may offer better value than what the equities are offering," says Malan. "Then there are times [when] the equities are offering more value."

These funds are ideal for investors who want diversification and understand commodities and their risks. Pros suggest taking small nibbles in this arena.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset