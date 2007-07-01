My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Terror Target?

Find out if you need coverage in case of a terrorist attack.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you've purchased commercial insurance in recent years, you've probably signed a form either accepting or rejecting terrorism coverage. The decision requires some serious thought.

"It's important to understand both the coverage and your risks," says M. Beth Parquette, president of Parquette & Associates Inc. Consider your location, type of business, risk of being a terrorist target and proximity to buildings that may be targets. Parquette says that even though most of her clients reject the coverage, she thinks getting it is a good idea, "especially if you own the building you're in or lease space to others."

Standard property insurance typically excludes terrorism coverage, although some carriers have begun incorporating it into certain policies. And with the passage of the Terrorism Risk Insurance Act in December 2005, the federal government limited insurance companies' losses and made terrorism insurance more affordable and readily available.

Parquette says terrorism coverage for a smaller building costs $100 to $200 a year. "The cost [of] insuring larger buildings may run as much as 5 percent to 10 percent of the annual property premium," she says, adding that terrorism coverage isn't always optional. "Some lenders require that you carry this insurance."

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset