My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Peer Power

Look online for funding by the people, for the people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Last fall, San Francisco's Samovar Tea Lounge was in a cash crunch. Co-owners Jesse Jacobs, 36, Paul Fullarton, 36, and Robert Sandler, 33, had recently opened a second store, putting a crimp in Samovar's bank account just when the company needed to order holiday merchandise. There wasn't time to get a traditional bank or SBA loan, and the interest on a credit card cash advance would have killed profits.

So Jacobs obtained two $10,000 loans at 10 percent, each in two weeks flat, on the peer-to-peer lending site Prosper.com. In the year since we wrote about Prosper's debut, the San Francisco company has facilitated $57 million in loans. It now has 260,000 members. Prosper co-founder and CEO Chris Larsen says small-business funding is one of the most popular borrower categories.

To get a loan on Prosper, borrowers fill out an application, are assigned a credit grade and post a pitch to lenders: how much they want, why they want it, and the proposed interest rate. One new wrinkle: Borrowers need a credit score above the high-risk zone to use the site.

Lending on Prosper has gotten easier with new analytical tools that calculate average interest rates and loan default rates, both broken out by credit grade. Lender Marc Block, a quality-management executive in Marlton, New Jersey, invested $2,000 through Prosper at an average 10 percent, including a small loan to Samovar.

The use of peer-lending sites is set to boom, experts say. Dan Schatt, a senior analyst at financial services research and consulting firm Celent LLC, forecasts that the peer-lending industry will facilitate $5 billion in loans annually by 2010, up from last year's $282 million. One Prosper rival, Zopa.com, is based in the United Kingdom and plans to debut in the U.S. this summer.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

How to Get Banks to Say Yes to Your Small Business Loan

Ready For Anything

Before You Launch Your Business, Make Sure You Have a Safety Net. Here are 13.