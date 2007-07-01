My Queue

Pickup Lines

Eyeing a new truck? Here are some to make you swoon.
This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur.

Small pickups are growing in size and geared toward businesses that need off-highway capabilities. Two that are classified as compacts but are almost midsize and seat five or six are the Nissan Frontier and GMC Canyon. For a bit more room, check out the midsize Isuzu i-370.

In two body styles--king cab with flip-up seats and crew cab--the Frontier's four trims include the NISMO off-road suspension package. New this year is an optional 7-foot crew cab cargo bed. The Frontier's wheelbase is 9.8 inches longer than the previous generation, improving riding comfort and stability. While the base engine is a 2.5-liter 4-cylinder with 152-horsepower, the 4-liter 261-horsepower V-6 engine with 105,000-mile spark plugs is a step up. Prices start at $16,050.

Standard on GMC's Canyon is OnStar, along with a rear split bench, heavy-duty suspension, a larger 2.9-liter 185-horsepower 4-cylinder engine, tire pressure moni-tor and a two-wheel drive/four-wheel drive system. A new transmission speed sensor helps improve shifting. With two bed lengths, three body styles, an optional 3.7-liter 5-cylinder engine and a high-stance suspension, the Canyon is ready for off-road areas. A handy option is two-tier loading, provided by a double plywood shelf. Prices start at $14,495.

Isuzu, which only builds trucks, has come a long way since it introduced its P'Up pickup in the 1980s. A new model, the i-370 pickup, exemplifies the rugged, award-winning lineup with two styles: extended cab and crew cab. Both are powered by a 3.7-liter 5-cylinder engine and four-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include power windows/doors/rearview mirrors and remote keyless entry. Prices start at $22,017.

Jill Amadio is an award-winning automotive journalist and author.

