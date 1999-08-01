My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Get Smart

Extracurricular education
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
4 min read

This story appears in the August 1999 issue of . Subscribe »

What have you learned today? Nothing? Listen up: If you put in too many days like that, you're well on your way to extinguishing your business. Today's smart entrepreneurs know the only path to lasting prosperity is continuing to learn new things. Yes, we know you're busy enough just trying to keep pace, pay the bills and plan for brighter tomorrows. But somewhere in that hectic schedule, you've got to make time to buff your brain--to take in new information, develop new skills, discover new ways to think out of the box. How? Where?

The good news is, nowadays, there are plenty of learning opportunities--classes, tapes, self-directed distance learning--crafted with your busy schedule in mind. Educators know time is your most precious commodity, so they've concocted programs that pack a lot into a short space, classes you can take at home at your own pace, and other strategies that make it easy to keep learning. Here, we distill some of the best offerings--so, truly, there is no excuse not to learn.

Robert McGarvey (rjm@mcgarvey.net) collects ethnic cookbooks (think Kitschy Canapes), foreign language tapes and the like. He says you never know when a tasty rumaki might swing a deal.

Back To School

You do have time for a class. Besides doing it in a classroom, you can now do it via audiotapes or videocassettes. Top-notch providers include:

  • AMACOM (http://www.amanet.org): American Management Association International (AMA) conducts classes in just about every subject a businessperson needs to know: leadership, communications skills, sales, accounting for nonfinance types and more. Most classes are available both on tape and in person. Get a catalog of the many offerings by going online or by calling (800) 262-9699.
  • CareerTrack (http://www.careertrack.com, 800-334-6780) offers in-person classes in key business areas: customer service, self-discipline, telephone skills, dealing with conflict and others. Download video and audio previews of many classes at the Web site.
  • ScheduleEarth.com (http://www.scheduleearth.com) gives details on hundreds of seminars that are offered pretty much everywhere in the United States. Search seminars by key categories: business/finance, management, sales and more.

Listen Up

Want inspiration? Wish you had time to read more books? Tapes may be your answer. Here's where to find them:

  • Audible Inc. (http://www.audible.com) stocks business audio books (such as Howto Think Like a CEO by D.A. Benton, $6.95), bestsellers and even some classics. The unabridged Moby Dick--all 21 hours of it--sells for $29.85. Who said all your learning has to be about business?
  • Nightingale Conant (http://www.nightingale.com, 800-525-9000) distributes tapes by most of the nation's sales and motivational gurus--Anthony Robbins, Tom Hopkins, Brian Tracy and Zig Ziglar among them. Prices are modest: A six-cassette sales seminar taught by Brian Tracy is priced at $62.95.

Second Language

English is shaping up to be the 21st century's dominant language, but an edge still goes to entrepreneurs who can sprechen some Deutsch . . . or Chinese . . . or Tagalog. Pick up those skills on your own schedule with audiotapes.

The Pimsleur Language Learning System (http://www.4iq.com/pimsleur1.htm, 800-275-6940) teaches everything from Haitian Creole to Arabic and Russian. Short courses are $149, longer courses cost $345. The Web site offers a free taste of the Pimsleur technique--Lesson 1 of the Japanese tapes can be downloaded and listened to with the Real Audio player. (You can use a link at the site to get it.)

Get Out Of Town

Can you combine travel with a tax-deductible educational program? Maybe--but check with your accountant before taking any deductions. Even without tax breaks, though, sometimes learning is just easier away from the stresses of the office. Where?

Peterson's Study Abroad (Peterson's, $29.95, http://www.petersons.com, 800-338-3282) lists global classes held worldwide, from Athens, Greece, to Tel Aviv, Israel. The compendium highlights hundreds of educational programs and internships overseas. Lots of learning opportunities in the United States are included, too.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The Story Behind the Coffee Company That Fuels Google, Microsoft and Facebook

Starting a Business

The Biggest Lesson I Learned Working for Elon Musk at Tesla

Starting a Business

9 Business Ideas Under $1,000 You Can Run From Anywhere