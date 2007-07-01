For a Good Cause

Promote a charity and your business.

July 1, 2007

Red products fight the AIDS crisis in Africa. Pink ribbon products support breast cancer research. Should you create a cause-related product?

"Usually people have no problem purchasing when it's for charity," says Uri Shemesh, 43, who, along with his wife, Melinda, 43, owns Moda Fina, a Phoenix jewelry retail and design shop that has created limited-edition pendants for various causes. Recently, Moda Fina designed a $4,200 pendant for the Phoenix Children's Hospital and sold five in two months--a quicker turnaround than other pendants at that price point.

John Rosica, founder of Rosica Strategic Public Relations in Paramus, New Jersey, which specializes in cause-related marketing, offers some tips for doing this well.