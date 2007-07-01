Not Just a Test

Want better results from your e-mail marketing, but don't know where to start?

According to the 2007 Email Marketing Benchmark Guide" survey conducted by MarketingSherpa, you should test the words you write first. That's because the e-mail tests that give the highest ROI are about copy performance.

Landing-page copy tests scored best. An estimated 43.2 percent of those surveyed gave it a "high ROI" rating. The A/B testing of e-mail offers ranked second (40.7 percent). Subject-line tests were a close third (40 percent).

But don't overlook the importance of graphic design. An estimated 34.4 percent of e-mail marketers said A/B testing the e-mail creative (images and formatting) delivers a high ROI. And 33.6 percent gave the same rating to the landing-page creative test. So testing design elements can make a big difference to your bottom line, too.

You may be tempted to ditch e-mail testing to invest in sexy Web 2.0 technologies instead. Don't--e-mail is too valuable. In fact, Marketing-Sherpa reported that 40 percent of B2C marketers and 35.6 percent of B2B marketers see e-mail's impact as increasing significantly. That may be surprising news--but it's certainly good news, too.