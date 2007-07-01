My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Not Just a Test

Want better results from your e-mail marketing, but don't know where to start?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

According to the 2007 Email Marketing Benchmark Guide" survey conducted by MarketingSherpa, you should test the words you write first. That's because the e-mail tests that give the highest ROI are about copy performance.

Landing-page copy tests scored best. An estimated 43.2 percent of those surveyed gave it a "high ROI" rating. The A/B testing of e-mail offers ranked second (40.7 percent). Subject-line tests were a close third (40 percent).

But don't overlook the importance of graphic design. An estimated 34.4 percent of e-mail marketers said A/B testing the e-mail creative (images and formatting) delivers a high ROI. And 33.6 percent gave the same rating to the landing-page creative test. So testing design elements can make a big difference to your bottom line, too.

You may be tempted to ditch e-mail testing to invest in sexy Web 2.0 technologies instead. Don't--e-mail is too valuable. In fact, Marketing-Sherpa reported that 40 percent of B2C marketers and 35.6 percent of B2B marketers see e-mail's impact as increasing significantly. That may be surprising news--but it's certainly good news, too.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset