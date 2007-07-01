Free Marketing Tools
MarketingforSuccess.com is run by marketer Charlie Cook. Move on over to his free stuff section and you'll find a collection of useful tools, calculators and answers to frequently asked marketing questions.
MarketingSherpa.com publishes a host of free reports that include tips, benchmark guides and ideas from seasoned marketers, from e-mail marketing benchmark studies to advice on improving your paid search results. To access the free content, go here.
ResearchInfo.com offers free market research information, including forums to discuss market research with people in the business, a market research library and a calendar of upcoming industry events.