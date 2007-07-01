Free Marketing Tools

Looking for ideas? Check out these three great marketing resources--which also happen to be free.

July 1, 2007 1 min read

MarketingforSuccess.com is run by marketer Charlie Cook. Move on over to his free stuff section and you'll find a collection of useful tools, calculators and answers to frequently asked marketing questions.

MarketingSherpa.com publishes a host of free reports that include tips, benchmark guides and ideas from seasoned marketers, from e-mail marketing benchmark studies to advice on improving your paid search results. To access the free content, go here.