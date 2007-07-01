Good Advice

Got questions? eBay's got answers. Here's where to find them.

Navigating the wealth of information on eBay can be daunting to even the most seasoned seller. To keep it simple, remember that most of what you need on eBay will fall into one of three categories: Information, Resources and Community.

1. Information: Gold PowerSeller Cyndee Lavoie, owner of All About April, uses information from eBay's Site Map to improve customer service for her store, which features children's and women's clothing designs by April Cornell. "A lot of new eBay buyers purchase from me and often ask for information on eBay policies, especially when they're just getting started and are unfamiliar with the rules," says Lavoie, 46, who frequently quotes from Site Map pages. "I bookmark the pages I return to frequently so I don't have to start from scratch every time."

Also, eBay's "Help" page allows you to type in any question and receive multiple links to information that answers your question.

2. Resources: eBay education is vital to the success of the eBay community. That's why eBay Resources provides information on all kinds of subjects in several media formats.

Town Hall meetings are live forums where participants' questions are answered; you can also access archived meetings. Bill Cobb, president of eBay North America, traditionally hosts these events.

eBay Workshops are live online events where a featured expert discusses a topic and answers questions for an hour. You can also access workshops from the past three years.

eBay University tours throughout the U.S., educating the eBay community on selling and business strategies. It also offers numerous online and face-to-face learning opportunities through the Learning Center, online classes and the Education Specialist Program.

eBay Radio with Griff is always an enjoyable way to learn about being part of the eBay community, either as a buyer or a seller.

3. Community: Lavoie's Kitchener, Ontario-based business also benefits from the community on eBay. "Many experts in their fields are willing to provide you with their experience, strength and encouragement," says Lavoie, who uses eBay's discussion boards and groups for additional guidance.

The eBay Wiki is the latest addition to the "Community" section. You can learn a lot from the user-contributed information in the wiki, but keep in mind that "giving back" by contributing to the wiki is just as important to your learning.