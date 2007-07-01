My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Ace the System

Tighter security doesn't mean tougher trade.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Increased border security and streamlined trade can work well together. Automated Commercial Environment, or ACE--the information system of the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection designed to facilitate trade while strengthening border security--is revolutionizing the way entries are cleared, tracked and paid for.

ACE connects customs, the trade community and participating government agencies via an online access point for communications related to cargo shipments. The modernization effort has 86 ACE ports and 12 states participating so far.

The ACE portal lets you:

  • Reduce processing time at the border and manage import problems better.
  • Create a secure user account that gives you privileged access to trade data.
  • Make customized reports with your company's data.
  • Stay on top of customs changes and requirements.
  • Make real-time decisions using current information.
  • Pay duties and taxes cumulatively and interest-free.

To get more information on ACE, click here.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset