Ace the System

Tighter security doesn't mean tougher trade.

July 1, 2007 1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Increased border security and streamlined trade can work well together. Automated Commercial Environment, or ACE--the information system of the U.S. Bureau of Customs and Border Protection designed to facilitate trade while strengthening border security--is revolutionizing the way entries are cleared, tracked and paid for.

ACE connects customs, the trade community and participating government agencies via an online access point for communications related to cargo shipments. The modernization effort has 86 ACE ports and 12 states participating so far.

The ACE portal lets you:

Reduce processing time at the border and manage import problems better.

Create a secure user account that gives you privileged access to trade data.

Make customized reports with your company's data.

Stay on top of customs changes and requirements.

Make real-time decisions using current information.

Pay duties and taxes cumulatively and interest-free.

To get more information on ACE, click here.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.com and LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.