Temper, Temper!

That employee who came to work today in a bad mood could actually be a very good thing for your company.

July 1, 2007 1 min read

Rice University researchers have found that good and bad moods can work side by side to generate creativity and spur innovation. "When people are in good moods all the time, it can lead to complacency," says Jennifer M. George, professor of management and psychology at Rice University and co-author of the study. "A negative mood can give you that push to put forth more effort."

Managers, however, need to be able to navigate employees' daily dispositions. Here are a few tips for guiding employee moods to encourage creativity: