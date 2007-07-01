My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Temper, Temper!

That employee who came to work today in a bad mood could actually be a very good thing for your company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Rice University researchers have found that good and bad moods can work side by side to generate creativity and spur innovation. "When people are in good moods all the time, it can lead to complacency," says Jennifer M. George, professor of management and psychology at Rice University and co-author of the study. "A negative mood can give you that push to put forth more effort."

Managers, however, need to be able to navigate employees' daily dispositions. Here are a few tips for guiding employee moods to encourage creativity:

  • Provide development feedback. Keep conversations focused on learning and improvement. This will help happy employees think more expansively and will encourage employees in bad moods to think about solutions.
  • Share your knowledge. Telling employees how you're making decisions will make them more likely to take risks, which are at the heart of creative thinking.
  • Establish trust with employees. Inspiring confidence is especially important when employees are in a bad mood. They need to feel comfortable giving negative feedback that could eventually mean positive, innovative change for the entire company.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset