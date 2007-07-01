My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Postage Cramp

How entrepreneurs are coping with the new postal rates.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

How are entrepreneurs handling the average 7.6 percent postal rate increase that took effect May 14? On average, first-class letters and cards increased 6.9 percent; standard advertising mail, 9.5 percent; parcel post, 16.6 percent; priority mail, 13.6 percent; and express mail, 12.5 percent.

The U.S. Postal Service is encouraging mailers to consider cost-saving options, and one entrepreneur who has taken that advice to heart is Renee Miller. As president and creative director of the Miller Group, a Los Angeles-based advertising agency with annual billings of over $1 million, Miller does a lot of direct-mail programs for her national clients. Due to the rate increase, she's changing plans. "We're limiting some mailings to oversize postcards and maximizing the creative messaging," she says. "We're also using targeted e-mails to supplement mailings and sending non-time-sensitive mailings standard instead of first-class."

John Schulte, president and chair of the National Mail Order Association, says there are limited choices for mitigating the cost of postal increases. "If you're already mailing at the lowest possible cost for automation, you can [send] less, change the size and/or weight of your mailing and make your mailings more precise and targeted," he says.

Companies using direct mail in their sales and marketing campaigns "will certainly feel the pinch," says Jim Blasingame of Askjim.biz, a knowledge-base website for small businesses. However, the fact that many entrepreneurs now rely on e-mail will soften the blow. "This postage rate increase won't influence businesses as much as it [would have] previously," says Blasingame. "The explosion in electronic communications has significantly decreased small businesses' use of postage."

More from Entrepreneur

Brittney's a Certified Financial Planner who can help you manage your business and personal finances and navigate the ups and downs of starting a business.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset