Cash In on 'I Do': Rentals

These rental businesses could be your 'in' to the wedding industry.

June 19, 2007 3 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Some things don't need to last forever. Consider renting one of these items to couples that they only need for their big day.

Bake creative cakes. Picking out the cake is one of the highlights for most engaged couples, especially grooms. Once couples arrange a tasting with you, it's important to find out their likes and dislikes so you know what types of samples to serve them. From there, you can get as creative as you like. Many brides opt for a groom's cake, usually a smaller version featuring the groom's interest or hobby. Companies also are renting fake cakes to couples wanting to save money. Don't worry; couples still get to cut the cake. The rental company leaves a spot for a slice of real cake for the bride and groom, and guests are served an inexpensive sheet cake.

Rent specialty linens. Gone are the days of drab hotel linens. Instead, brides are choosing colorful linens to add to the mood. From dramatic underlays to shimmering overlays and fancy napkins, linens are now being used to carry out the theme of the wedding.

Rent chair covers or chiavari chairs. This option typically falls under the "If we have the budget for it" category for most engaged couples. Covers are the most common way to give a chair some spunk. Chiavari chairs are an option for more formal weddings. They come in various colors, including gold, brown, silver and white. Most companies charge for delivery, room set-up and pick-up the following day.

Provide furniture rentals. Furniture rental companies are giving some receptions a lounge-like feel by providing couches and other unusual plush seats set in designated areas. Some couples are also springing for an after-party--a chance for the bridal party and family to unwind and make sure the night lasts as long as possible.

Rent classy portable toilets. For destination or outdoor weddings, portable toilets are the way to go. The classy loos usually feature cabinetry, marbled sinks, rugs and a black-tie attendant. Companies typically charge about $3,500 for an eight-hour rental.

Rent photo booths. This trend has caught on over the past few years, and it's just as much fun for wedding guests as it is for the bride and groom. The newlyweds can get some great black-and-white snapshots inside the booth and then open it up to guests. Guests can choose their favorite image, cut it out and paste it into the sign-in album, and take their remaining pictures home.

Manage wedding transportation. You can turn a love for cars into a wedding business by renting limousines, party buses, classic cars or even motorcycles to couples looking to make a grand entrance. Most companies charge by the hour and offer extras like special lighting, music and drinks.

For more information and the full list of business ideas by categories, return to our complete wedding feature.