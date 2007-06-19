My Queue

Starting a Business

Cash In on 'I Do': Favors and Accessories

Give weddings a personalized touch by offering these products.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When it comes to weddings, details matter. Help couples make a statement with these popular favors and accessories.

Design bridal jewelry and accessories. Once they've found the perfect dress, brides want to accessorize with the perfect tiara, veil, necklace, earrings, purse and shoes. An online site offering all of the above would be a nice one-stop shop. Or, if making necklaces and earrings is your forte, focus on that. You can also ask local bridal shops to display your jewelry at trunk shows.

Get creative with bridesmaid and groomsmen gifts. When rehearsal night comes around, it's time for brides and grooms to say thank you to their bridal party. But what do they give them? Typically, brides and grooms want to personalize gifts based on a person's personality and hobbies. By specializing in finding individualized gifts, you could save the engaged couple a lot of time and energy.

Design personalized favors. Brides and grooms are growing tired of typical favors and instead are looking for unique items that go along with their wedding theme. For instance, Roney says favors involving the beach are hot right now. Some couples are choosing to forgo a favor altogether and are instead donating money to a charity. In that case, you could design an elegant card to display at each place setting explaining where the donation is going.

Create unique bridal garters. Today's brides want personalized garters that will impress their beaus. Try making garters with college colors and insignias, sports themes and traditional designs for the hopeless romantics.

Design bride and groom T-shirts and hats. If you can't tell a newlywed couple by the way they look at each other, these shirts and hats will confirm they're recently hitched. Featuring words like "bride," "groom," "newlywed," "Mrs. Smith" and "Mr. Smith," they're a fun way for a couple to show off their new marital status.

Make honeymoon kits. With the hectic pre-wedding schedule, most engaged couples don't start thinking about what to pack on the honeymoon until a few days before the wedding, making it likely they'll forget something. Create fun honeymoon baskets based on popular destinations like Hawaii or Tahiti. For example, for Hawaii, you could include reef shoes for scuba-diving, sunscreen, after-sun lotion, beach cover-ups and flip-flops. These make great shower gifts and save the couple time and money.

For more information and the full list of business ideas by categories, return to our complete wedding feature.

