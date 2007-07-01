My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

London 2.0

Is London the new Silicon Valley?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Five years after he co-founded online ticket reseller StubHub Inc. in San Francisco in 2000, Eric Baker wanted to bring the same business model to Europe. He decided to base his startup in London. "If you're going to service that market," he reasons, "you have to be a local business."

Baker, 34, who has grown London-based Viagogo to more than 30 employees in two years, turned out to be on the leading edge of an emerging entrepreneurial boom in the British capital. Ever since eBay purchased European internet telephony pioneer Skype in 2005 for $2.6 billion, interest and activity among web startups in the area has been on the rise. At about the same time as Skype's purchase, the web itself was becoming more global, notes Saul Klein, a former Skype executive who recently joined VC firm Index Ventures in London. Today, there are more internet users outside the U.S. than in it, he says, and use of the internet is growing faster out-side North America. "You no longer have to be in the U.S. to build a significant internet business," says Klein, whose firm has investments in London-based music recommendation site Last.fm as well as Viagogo.

A cosmopolitan city with a rich pool of technical talent, sophisticated and robust investment capability, and vast European Union labor and consumer markets, London is a natural place to take an internet startup global, Baker believes. He also cites the city's multilingual businesspeople experienced at working in multiple cultures. "It's becoming increasingly important to think globally and have a work force that can do that," he says. "Few cities in the world offer a more diverse work force than London."

Baker's experience in London has been positive so far. Viagogo has sold millions of dollars' worth of tickets and signed deals to resell tickets for some marquee sports clubs. "It's still not Silicon Valley," Baker says of his new business base, "but it's beginning to build a very formidable infrastructure."

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset