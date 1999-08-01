No Plug. . .And Play

State-of-the-art tech tools

When the original Hewlett-Packard portable DeskJet 340 printer came out, it was a model of convenience. Now HP has gone a step further, creating a wireless version, the 340CBi. The 340CBi's infrared adaptor and NiCAD rechargeable battery (100 sheets per charge) make it even easier to print from your PC laptop or Macintosh Powerbook--no hooking up cables. With the included snap-in color cartridge, you can create full-color, hard-copy documents, from proposals to sales quotes, anywhere you go. Small and light enough to fit in a briefcase, the 340CBi prints up to three pages per minute, making it an ideal companion to your laptop.

DeskJet 340CBi

Hewlett-Packard

(800) 752-0900

Street price: $299

Press Record

Digital pictures are a convenient way to enhance your Web site, brochures and sales presentations. Video is even more dynamic. Add audio, and you have a complete multimedia experience. The M2 multimedia appliance captures all of these: 27 minutes of MPEG video, 3,000 JPEG pictures, four hours of audio or a combination of the three. A 1.8-inch LCD display lets you monitor the action. Compatible with Windows 95/98 and Mac OS 7.6 or higher, the M2 can add new dimension to your sales program.

M2 Multimedia Recorder

Hitachi

(800) HITACHI

Street price: $1,299

Off The Map

Customer Focus software takes the guesswork out of customer satisfaction by bringing the customer on board. Designed as a one-on-one interview process you can run through with your customers, the program helps you determine, analyze and prioritize their needs and create solutions to meet their goals. Each session takes around 30 minutes and generates a visual past and future progress map. System requirements are a floppy drive and Windows 95.

Customer Focus

Sales Focus

(800) 795-1513

Street price: $150

New View

If you need to give sales presentations but don't want to spend thousands on a multimedia projector, the TView Silver is a good solution. The TView Silver acts as a link between your PC or Macintosh (with VGA output) and any TV set. The necessary cables are included. Standard features include 800 x 600 resolution, 24-bit color, and 2X zoom with pan. TrueScale technology makes the image from your computer fit exactly on the television. The infrared remote works up to 30 feet away, and Electronic Marker software enables your cursor to act like an onscreen marker for play-by-plays.

TView Silver

FOCUS Enhancements

(800) 699-3972

Street price: $169

Little Buddy

It's always important to have a dependable sidekick. With a 300 MHz Pentium II processor, a 4GB hard drive and 32MB RAM, the Gateway Solo 3100SE notebook computer fits the bill. The active matrix color screen is a spacious 12.1 inches. Use it to view the preloaded Windows 98 and Works Suite 99. An external floppy drive, internal CD-ROM, full-sized keyboard and PCMCIA 56K modem round out the specs. You can customize the 3100SE on the Gateway Web site for a perfect fit.

Solo 3100SE

Gateway

(800) 846-4208

Street price: $2,399

If You Build It. . .

MarketingBuilder Interactive is software to help your marketing plans and sales projects take shape. A simple fill-in-the-blanks approach puts everything from budgeting and planning market programs to direct-mail analysis within easy reach. The included PaperTemplates software from PaperDirect allows you to create customized brochures, newsletters and letterhead. Although the template features are compatible with Windows NT 3.1 and Macintosh 6.x or higher, the complete program is only fully compatible with Windows 95/98.

MarketingBuilder Interactive

Jian

(800) 346-5426