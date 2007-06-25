My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Should Moms Franchise Their Business?

Before making a decision, evaluate the strength of your business and how much time you have available.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
4 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

When you have a successful business model, you can't help but wonder how to grow it. Often, that model of growth is franchising. But is franchising right for mom entrepreneurs? That depends on why you own a business.

If your primary reason is to be home with your kids, then it's probably not the time for franchising. When you decide to franchise, you're no longer in your original business. You enter the world of franchising where you need to learn how to replicate your business, support franchisees and uphold the legal requirements of franchising.

Most companies decide to franchise because they want growth but lack the capital to grow on their own. Franchisees pay you for the opportunity to expand, so you have less capital risk as you grow the business. You don't have to worry about staffing the business and negotiating the leases because your franchisee takes all this on. You get to grow your business and make a percentage of the profits. Sound too good to be true? Let's look at the grass on the other side of the fence.

You first need a successful business with a healthy bottom line. No one wants to invest in a company that even the founder can't run successfully. Franchising your business takes a significant amount of research, legal work and testing before launch. Expect to spend anywhere from $50,000 to $150,000, depending on your franchise's reach.

You'll need a written business plan, the proper legal documentation as required by the FTC and depending on where the franchises are being sold, state registrations. Often in business, we wing it as we go. That won't work when you're a franchise. Your systems need to be well thought out, teachable and easily replicable. You need thorough operations manuals, training manuals and systems to support your franchisees. If your business was selling widgets, now your business is selling franchises and supporting franchisees. Their business is selling widgets.

Finally, you might have to run your current business on a shoestring, but you need to have working capital when franchising. The FTC and the regulation states will want to know you have enough capital to stay in business for your franchisees. The key to your success will lead to the success of your franchisees. If you feel that others can be as successful with your business as you are, then this might be a model for you.

Where does being a mom entrepreneur come into this? When you work for yourself, you know your scope of responsibilities. You call your own shots and can take it as fast or slow as you wish. When you are a franchisor, you essentially work for your franchisees. If they have a need, you have to fill it. Your franchisees are going to expect support, quality products and excellent service. You need to have access to expertise, staffing and time for your franchisees.

You can't run a franchise business alone as there are too many roles to fill. Make sure you have a staff that's ready to handle franchise administration, franchise support, marketing and more. If you started your business to be home with your kids most of the time, then franchising is probably not the right choice for you. That is, unless you have enough capital to hire staff and support so that you're not the one filling all the shoes.

If you have absolute confidence that expanding your business is a good thing, and you're ready to juggle the role of motherhood with a totally new business venture, then this might be the right time for you.

But keep in mind, not all businesses are good models for franchising. Is yours? Here's what a good franchise should be:

  • Unique. It's hard to find a new franchise concept. If you have found one, ask yourself whether you're lucky or there's a reason that no one has wanted to do this before. Even if you're not first to market, how is your business different than the competition?
  • Teachable. Not all franchisees will be just like you. They will come with different experiences. Is your business teachable to anyone interested?
  • Not easily copied. Is your business special enough that someone will want to franchise it or would they rather do it on their own? If you have a service business, make sure the brand is desirable enough that people would want to go with you for that reason.

If franchising does feel right for you, find a consultant and an attorney who specialize in franchising. Also, check out Entrepreneur.com's " Franchising Your Business " columnist, Mark Siebert, for more information.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business

Starting a Business

Gain Financial Freedom With Your Own Ad Agency