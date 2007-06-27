ADP Small Business Report Shows 58,000 Small Business Jobs Added in May

Leading Provider of Payroll Services Launches New Monthly Resource on Employment and Labor Trends for Small Business Market

June 27, 2007 5 min read

ROSELAND, New Jersey - May 31, 2007 - Private employment among small businesses (U.S. companies with less than 50 employees) increased by 58,000 in May, according to today's ADP Small Business Report SM. Providing monthly insight into small business employment trends, the ADP Small Business Report also includes information about short-term movements in the goods-producing and service-providing industry sectors.



ADP is introducing this new monthly Report to provide small business owners with timely information to better understand labor conditions that may affect their businesses. The ADP Small Business Report is based on data from the ADP National Employment Report SM, created by ADP in partnership with Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC. Small businesses are defined in the Report as companies with fewer than 50 employees.



Small Business Employment Highlights - May Report:



Total small business employment: +58,000

Goods-producing sector: -3,000

Service-providing sector: +61,000



"We are pleased to launch the ADP Small Business Report and provide additional insight into labor conditions throughout the small business sector on a monthly basis," said Alan Sheiness, President, ADP Small Business Services. "For more than 50 years, ADP has been processing payroll and providing a wide range of services to small businesses across all industries, enabling us to provide an unrivaled perspective about employment conditions throughout this market segment. ADP is proud to offer the small business community up-to-date and reliable information about labor conditions that may impact their business."



"Private nonfarm employment among small businesses in May grew 58,000, which is consistent with the average monthly change in small business employment over the previous three months of 56,000, according to the ADP Small Business Report," said Joel Prakken, Chairman of Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC. "In addition, we also observe from the ADP data that May marks the sixth consecutive month where small businesses once again accounted for the vast majority of total private nonfarm jobs added in the US. This is the continuation of a longer trend that has existed almost uninterrupted since 2001," added Prakken.





Additional charts on monthly job growth and job levels, along with historical data, are available at http://www.smallbusinessreport.adp.com.

ADP Small Business Services provides payroll and business solutions for businesses with fewer than 50 employees. For more information on ADP Small Business Services, please visit: http://www.smallbusiness.adp.com.



The June 2007 ADP Small Business Report will be released on Thursday, July 5, 2007.



About the ADP Small Business Report

The ADP Small Business Report is a monthly estimate of private nonfarm employment among companies in the United States with 1-49 employees. In partnership with Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC, the ADP Small Business Report is produced on a monthly basis by ADP® Small Business Services, a provider of payroll, tax management, human resources, professional employer organization (PEO) and administrative services outsourcing (ASO) solutions to small businesses across all industries. ADP® Small Business Services is part of ADP Employer Services, a leader in outsourced payroll, HR and benefits administration solutions. The information included in the ADP Small Business Report is based on data from the ADP National Employment Report, a measure of employment derived from an anonymous subset of 500,000 U.S. business clients. During the last six months of 2006, this subset represented approximately 364,000 U.S. business clients and approximately 22 million U.S. employees working in all private industrial sectors. The data is collected for pay periods that can be interpolated to include the week of the 12th of each month, and processed with statistical methodologies similar to those used by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to compute employment from its monthly survey of establishments. Due to this processing, this subset is modified to make it indicative of national employment levels; therefore, the resulting employment changes computed for the ADP National Employment Report and the ADP Small Business Report are not representative of changes in ADP's total base of U.S. business clients or ADP's total base of U.S. small business clients. The ADP National Employment Report, created by ADP® Employer Services, a division of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP), in partnership with Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC, is based on actual payroll data and measures the change in total nonfarm private employment each month



For a description of the underlying data and the statistical properties of the series, please see "ADP National Employment Report: Development Methodology" at http://ADPemploymentreport.com/methodology.aspx.



About ADP

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NYSE: ADP), with over $7 billion in revenues and more than 570,000 clients worldwide, is one of the largest providers of a broad range of premier, mission-critical, cost-effective transaction processing and information-based business solutions. Employer Services (ES), a division of ADP, offers the widest range of HR, payroll, and benefits administration solutions from a single source, to meet the extensive business needs of employers worldwide. For more information about ADP ES or to contact a local ADP sales office, reach us at 1.800.225.5237 or visit the company's Web site at www.ADP.com.