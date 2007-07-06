ADP Small Business Report Shows 91,000 Small Business Jobs Added in June

Small Businesses in the Service-Providing Sector Continue to Drive Employment Growth

ROSELAND, New Jersey - July 5, 2007 - Private employment among small businesses (U.S.companies with fewer than 50 employees) increased by 91,000 in June, according to the ADP Small Business Report SM released today. The ADP Small Business Report is based on data from the ADP National Employment Report SM, created by ADP in partnership with Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC. In addition to providing monthly information on small business employment trends, the ADP Small Business Report includes information about short-term movements in the goods-producing and service-providing industry sectors.

Small Business Employment Highlights June Report:

Total small business employment: +91,000

Goods-producing sector: +7,000

Service-providing sector: +84,000

The ADP Small Business Report provides business owners, CPAs and other advisors with unique and reliable data each month, said Don McLoughlin, Vice President of Marketing, ADP Small Business Services. With over 55 years of experience in the small businesses community, we know that small businesses look for key data to make informed decisions about day-to-day business activities.

Nonfarm private employment among small businesses in June grew 91,000, said Joel Prakken, Chairman of Macroeconomic Advisers, LLC. This month's ADP Small Business Report suggests an acceleration of employment.

Prakken added, Small businesses accounted for nearly two-thirds of the increase in total employment from businesses of all sizes in June. The gains in employment at small businesses were concentrated in the service-providing sector of the economy, but also rose by 7,000 in the goods-producing sector. This growth is in contrast to an overall decline in employment among goods-producing businesses of all sizes.

