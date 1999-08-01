Trade Shows

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

September 18-19, Broward County Convention Center, Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614, (888) 888-EXPO.

INTERNATIONAL COSMETOLOGY EXPO

October 3-4, Minneapolis Convention Center. Business and technical salon professionals. Contact Beauty and Barber Supply Institute, 11811 N. Tatum Blvd., #1085, Phoenix, AZ 85028, (602) 404-1800.

LONE STAR GIFT & JEWELRY SHOW

October 9-11, Humble Civic Center Arena Complex, Humble, Texas. Current gift lines, costume jewelry, apparel, boutique items and more. Contact Gerry Patterson, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

INTERNATIONAL SANITARY SUPPLY ASSOCIATION ANNUAL CONVENTION

October 12-15, McCormick Place Complex, Chicago. Cleaning and maintenance products industry. Contact ISSA, 7373 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincolnwood, IL 60646, (847) 982-0800.

NORTHEAST PIZZA SHOW

October 20-21, Atlantic City Convention Center, Atlantic City, New Jersey. Pizza industry supply and service show. Contact Gerry Durnell, ProTech, 137 E. Market St., New Albany, IN 47150, (812) 949-0909.

ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE'S SMALL BUSINESS EXPO

October 23-24, Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta. Contact Expo Department, Entrepreneur Media Inc., 2392 Morse Ave., Irvine, CA 92614 (888) 888-EXPO.

KIDSHOW '99

October 24-26, Dallas Market Center. Children's apparel, accessories, and decorative and gift products. Contact Kathleen Baier, The Event Group Inc., 236 Rte. 38 W., #100, Moorestown, NJ 08057, (609) 231-8500.

MID-ATLANTIC FOOD, BEVERAGE & LODGING EXPO

October 27-28, Maryland State Fairgrounds, Timonium, Maryland. Contact Kitty Whittington, The Restaurant Association of Maryland, 7113 Ambassador Rd., Baltimore, MD 21244, (800) 874-1313.

PACIFIC INTERNATIONAL SPORTS CONFERENCE & EXPO

October 27-29, Aston Wailea Resort, Maui, Hawaii. Trends in extreme sports and adventure travel. Contact Janet Clark, TEAM Unlimited, 1001 Bishop St., Pauahi Tower, #880, Honolulu, HI 96813, (808) 521-4322.

ARIZONA WOMEN'S FAIR

October 30-31, Tucson Convention Center, Tucson, Arizona. Exhibitors include those selling jewelry, hair- and skin-care products, cellular and paging services, child-care services and more. Contact Kimberly Lawson, Wings Media, P.O. Box 57037, Tucson, AZ 85711, (520) 750-8384.

MID-SOUTH JEWELRY & ACCESSORIES FAIR

October 30-November 2, Memphis-Cook Convention Center, Memphis, Tennessee. Costume jewelry, apparel, boutique items and gourmet foods. Contact Gerry Patterson, Helen Brett Enterprises Inc., 1988 University Ln., Lisle, IL 60532, (630) 241-9865.

SMALL BUSINESS TECH EXPO

November 1-3, Fontainebleau Hilton, Miami Beach, Florida. New technologies, business partnerships, consulting services, and marketing and accounting expertise and opportunities. Contact DelaBarre & Associates Inc., P.O. Box 545, Sequim, WA 98382, (360) 683-1828.

