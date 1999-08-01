Extra Credit

Earn while you learn--and leave college with a flourishing business.

August 1, 1999 2 min read

This story appears in the August 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Should you start a business in college? In the best-case scenario, you get a thriving small company and answer the inevitable question--What are you going to do with the rest of your life?--before you even graduate. On the flip side, you may end your school years with a failed business, substantial debt and an embarrassing grade point average.

I started a free travel e-zine called Student World Traveler (www.studenttravels.com) during my junior year at the University of California, Irvine. It did take a lot of courage and late-night coffee breaks, but the advantages a college campus affords a start-up entrepreneur could save you thousands of dollars.

*Technology. Virtually every college campus has computer labs (many of them open 24 hours) and desktop publishing labs complete with scanners and Zip drives. And you can get your own e-mail address, FTP converter and Web-page space--all for free.

Library. Not many community libraries can boast the online and print resources for research materials, government files, microfilm and books that many colleges have.