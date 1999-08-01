Partners in Pizza

Program pairs investors with enthusiastic franchisees.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 1999 issue of Business Start-Ups magazine. Subscribe »

Cici Enterprises Inc., franchisor of 300 Cici's Pizza restaurants in 15 states, receives franchisee applications all the time. What the company looks for in prospects is the will to succeed--"a fire-breathing, run-through-walls, great attitude," says Joe Flanigan, Cici's vice president of marketing.

That's a tall order for every applicant to fill. And those who fit the bill don't always have the $253,000 to $389,500 it takes to open a Cici's Pizza.

On the other hand, there are also those who would like to invest in Cici's, but don't necessarily want to manage the restaurant themselves. Thus was born the Cici's Investor Program in 1997.

"We try to marry the two areas: those who have the money and would like to make the investment in Cici's, and those with that fire and attitude who just don't have the kind of money it takes to invest themselves," says Flanigan.

Cici's program requires the franchisee to contribute $10,000, while the investor covers the rest of the initial cash payment. The investor then receives 6 percent of the top line sales for the life of the business--the rest goes to the operator. "The beauty is, there's no picking and pulling over the [finances] in terms of expenses and so forth," Flanigan explains.

With about one-sixth of Cici's Pizzas participating in the program, there's one sure sign it's a success: In 11 years of franchising, no Cici's Pizza has ever closed.

Contact Source

Cici Enterprises Inc., (972) 389-2424

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

Why You Should Start a Business Only While You Have a Job

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Think You're Ready for a New Venture? Answer These 5 Questions First.