Read The Fine Print

Buying a franchise isn't that scary--and this book tells you why.

August 1, 1999 1 min read

Franchise lawyer James A. Meaney's helping hand out of the "confusing maze" that is franchising, How To Buy A Franchise (Pilot Books), will put a sparkle in the eye of any prospective franchisee.

Although impressive statistics and the use of iconographic franchise names make you feel that buying a franchise is what American dreams are made of, Meaney doesn't leave out the darker side of franchising. Accounts of fallen franchisees and "franchise opportunity" scams serve as reminders that caution is always a necessity.

Without talking over the reader's head, How To Buy A Franchise discusses everything from what constitutes a franchise to why it's an attractive opportunity, and details its ever-increasing potential, even in industries you may not have known it existed.

Meaney has also supplied a list of resources, including franchise associations, periodicals and other information services that can assist you. The appendix contains a sample UFOC and franchise agreement.

In your franchise search, you should always investigate like a pro. But since knowledge is power, we suggest reading up first. Start here.