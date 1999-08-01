Palm Reader

The latest and greatest high-tech tools and gadgets

One of the nicest features of this palm-sized PC is the price (less than $300). Running Windows CE, it comes standard with a huge 16MB RAM. The $59 optional 33.6k fax/modem foldable base helps to bridge the gap between your handheld and the Net. The usual stylus input and jot handwriting recognition apply. An infrared port will keep your desktop computer and the C-2000 Plus on good terms. A Compact Flash Slot can be used to expand storage, and the AAA NiMH rechargeable battery pack will keep you going and going and going.

C-2000 Plus

Trogon Computer

(888) 487-6466

http://www.trogoncomputer.com

Street price: $299

Capture the Moment

It looks like something out of Star Trek, but it's also one of the most practical information appliances to hit the market recently. The HP CapShare 910 acts like a handheld portable scanner. A simple sweeping motion over a page, business card or any document captures it electronically, stitching the pieces together into a complete document in PDF or TIFF format ready for sharing with a laptop, Hewlett-Packard PDA, printer, fax machine or desktop computer. You can capture 100 black-and-white letter-sized pages per battery charge. Add a one-year parts and labor warranty, and the convenience of this scanner is undeniable.

HP Capshare 910

Hewlett-Packard

(877) 473-6772

http://www.capshare.hp.com

Street price: $699

Show Off

The DL450 is all about projection (digital, not astral). If the only presentation props you use are a glass of water and a podium, you might consider adding an LCD projector to your arsenal. At just under 10 pounds, the DL450 is easily portable. Digital technology allows for crisp SVGA 800 x 600 resolution. The 2,000-hour cool-running lamp will keep your pictures bright for a long time. The infrared remote and zoom feature allow you to adjust the picture size from up to 17 feet away. The DL450 works with both PCs and Macs, so you can hook it up to your laptop and become a presentation road warrior.

DL450

Davis North America

(888) 798-9998

http://www.davisna.com

Street price: $2,799