My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

What's in a Name?

Take control of what the Web says about you.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Owner of Make a Living Writing
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2007 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Personal-branding guru William Arruda says that in today's increasingly web-oriented business world, if you don't show up in a Google search of your name, you don't exist. Arruda and co-author Kirsten Dixson discuss how to build your personal brand online--and why it's crucial that you do so--in their new book, Career Distinction: Stand Out by Building Your Brand.

Entrepreneur: What can business owners do if they don't "Google" well?
William Arruda: The first thing is [to buy] your domain name because if the thing you're searching for is the same as a domain name, it shows up [first]. Buy your kids' domain names right away--in the future, that's how we'll find people and communicate.

Entrepreneur: What else can entrepreneurs do to take control of their digital brand?
Arruda: Comment on other people's blogs. If you're articulate, do an audio blog. Blogs are ranked highly because search engines love sites that are updated a lot. Another thing [to do] is go to amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com and review books [relevant to your industry]. Include your name, and those become part of your online identity. Take control of your profile on ZoomInfo--it compiles what's already out there, but you can update it. Or make your LinkedIn profile public. It's great because it ranks very high and you get to communicate what you want.

Entrepreneur: Why focus on building your personal brand online? Isn't the business's brand more important?
Arruda: Let's say you want to hire people. [They] will decide whether they want to work for you or the business down the street based on what they learn [online]. People are going to Google you--employees, customers, venture capitalists if you're looking for money.

Entrepreneur: What if there's something negative about you online?
Arruda: When you have digital dirt, you can vacuum it up if you have control over it or ask the people [who control it] to remove it. Or you can sweep it under the rug by making more appropriate things rank higher, so the digital dirt is on page 37 [of the search results] instead of page one.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Ready For Anything

These Are the 20 Best Cities to Start a Business

Starting a Business

4 Signs You're Expert Enough to Launch a Consulting Business

Starting a Business

To Succeed at Business You Need a Startup Mindset